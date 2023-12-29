CM Punk sends a two-word message to Batista

WWE Superstar CM Punk had a message for Batista in his latest Instagram story.

CM Punk and Batista are good friends in real life. It has been almost five years since Batista left pro wrestling following his final match at WrestleMania 35.

Batista recently looked back at 2023 in an Instagram post. The post came to CM Punk's notice, who shared it on his Instagram story with a two-word message for The Animal.

"Dream Chaser," wrote Punk.

Batista didn't like how CM Punk left WWE in 2014

The 2014 Royal Rumble match was Punk's final WWE outing before he quit the company. That night, Batista won the free-for-all and was booed out of the building as fans were expecting that WWE would have Daniel Bryan win the match. Bryan didn't even compete in the match but would later get inserted into the main event of WrestleMania XXX.

Batista appeared on an episode of E & C's Pod of Awesomeness back in 2018. The veteran was asked about his 2014 WWE run and Punk's exit shortly after. Batista made it clear that he wasn't a fan of how Punk left:

"You guys know, I love Punk. I always got along with Punk. I had to hear from people that he left because I came back. I was like 'where the hell did that come from?' I've said I wasn't crazy about the way he left. Because it's just not the way we did business. We just don't do that," said Batista "Brock did it way back in the day as well. You know we got a million guys lined up to put him over and he just leaves," he added. [H/T Fightful]

The unthinkable finally happened at Survivor Series: WarGames, and Punk made his long-anticipated return to WWE at the mega event. He recently defeated Dominik Mysterio in his first WWE match in almost 10 years.

