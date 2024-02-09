CM Punk set to appear at WrestleMania 40 press conference alongside former WWE Champion

WWE has confirmed that CM Punk will be a part of the WrestleMania 40 press conference alongside former WWE Champion Big E.

Punk recently suffered a tricep injury, which will see him miss WrestleMania XL. The former WWE Champion was hopeful of challenging Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship and finally headlining his first-ever WrestleMania but has to wait another year.

Taking to social media, WWE confirmed that Punk and Big E will be joined by Michael Cole and Pat McAfee in hosting the WrestleMania XL press conference in Las Vegas. The press conference will feature Roman Reigns, The Rock, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, and other big names.

Check out WWE's official announcement:

Expand Tweet

CM Punk returned to WWE at last year's Survivor Series Premium Live Event. While he did wrestle Dominik Mysterio at house shows, it wasn't until the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event that he competed in his first televised match since returning to the company.

Meanwhile, Big E suffered a career-threatening injury back in 2022 when The New Day faced the Brawling Brutes in a tag team match on SmackDown. The former WWE Champion is still on his road to recovery.

Expand Tweet

What are your thoughts on CM Punk and Big E hosting the WrestleMania XL press conference? Sound off in the comment section

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE