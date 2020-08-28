CM Punk shares his brutally honest opinion on the WWE ThunderDome

This past weekend at the SummerSlam pay-per-view, the WWE Universe witnessed the grand WWE ThunderDome for the first time as part of a major event. Taking to Twitter today, former WWE Champion CM Punk gave his honest thoughts on The Dome.

In a recent Q&A session on Twitter, CM Punk answered a host of questions, among which he also shared his brutally honest opinion on the WWE ThunderDome. The former WWE Superstar said that personally, it seemed as if one is in the greeting card section of Walgreens.

Deadlifting in the basement. Resting between sets. I’m around for a fireside chat of sorts. Any questions? Use #askpunk or I won’t see you! — player/coach (@CMPunk) August 27, 2020

Punk further questioned if WWE got the idea of the ThunderDome from the NBA and added that he didn't like the idea of the company trying to direct the fans. However, Punk did conclude his statement by praising WWE for the clever idea of coming up with the ThunderDome.

Here is what CM Punk tweeted out:

Feels like I’m in the greeting card section of a Walgreens. Think they got the idea from the NBA? Don’t like the thought of them “directing” fans. But it’s a clever idea. — player/coach (@CMPunk) August 27, 2020

CM Punk's current venture in the world of Pro Wrestling

It's been six years now since CM Punk marked his departure from WWE. After multiple disputes with the company, Punk eventually walked out of WWE in 2014. During his time with the promotion, CM Punk established himself as quite the marquee name in the world of professional wrestling and the Chicago native became a fan-favorite, especially after he broke out from The Nexus and won the WWE Championship.

Following his WWE departure, Punk barely stepped into the squared circle, however, in April of 2019, The Second City Saint did make a cameo appearance at MKE Wrestling. And later that year, in November to be specific, CM Punk made quite the surprise appearance on the FOX Sports 1 series WWE Backstage, joining the program as an analyst. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fox subsequently suspended the show in June 2020.

CM Punk is also known for his run in the UFC, for whom he competed in the welterweight division but only fought twice in the Octagon, with both fights resulting in losses for the former WWE Champion. He does remain a vital part of Cage Fury Fighting Championships.