CM Punk shares his first reaction after WWE announces a blockbuster match involving AJ Styles and top superstar

CM Punk has shared his first reaction after WWE announced the last qualifying match for the 2025 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Punk will face AJ Styles and El Grande Americano on RAW.

The 2025 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match already consists of Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, Penta, Seth Rollins, and Andrade. The final spot will be decided this coming Monday on RAW and could see two-time Money in the Bank briefcase winner, Punk, make his return to the match for the first time in years.

On his Instagram story, Punk shared a one-word message after WWE confirmed a first-time-ever match between him, Styles, and El Grande Americano.

"Monday," wrote CM Punk.

Check out a screengrab of CM Punk's Instagram story:

This will be El Grande Americano's first opportunity to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Chad Gable, who is suspected to be Grande Americano, failed to win his Qualifying Triple Threat Match against Dragon Lee and Penta.

Backstage, Gable was knocked out by AJ Styles after El Grande Americano had previously interfered in a tag team match where Styles teamed up with Penta to face Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. Americano's interference cost Styles and Penta the match.

