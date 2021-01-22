CM Punk shares honest opinion on Goldberg

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk had major praise for WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg, in his latest Twitter Q&A session.

CM Punk occasionally answers questions from fans on his official Twitter account. In his latest Q&A session, Punk was asked several questions on a variety of topics, with a few of them in regards to pro-wrestling. When a fan asked him about his favorite WWE Superstar in 2020, Punk had an interesting answer.

Punk picked WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg, and proceeded to call him the "smartest man in the room". Check out the tweet below:

Goldberg. Smartest man in the room. — player/coach (@CMPunk) January 22, 2021

Goldberg, currently at 52-years-old, is going to compete for the WWE title soon

Despite being 52, Goldberg is still considered to be a major draw by WWE. He had one of the most dominant stints in WCW during the Monday Night Wars and carried over the momentum to WWE when he debuted in mid-2003.

Goldberg's WWE stint was an incredibly successful one, and he picked major wins over the likes of The Rock, Brock Lesnar, and Triple H. He also won the World title during his first run with Vince McMahon's company.

In 2016, the WCW Icon returned and left fans pleasantly surprised when he squashed Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series, kicking off another program with The Beast Incarnate. He has made several returns since then and has won the Universal title on two occasions.

Goldberg has the opportunity to win the WWE title for the first time in his career when he meets Drew McIntyre at the 2021 Royal Rumble PPV. His appearances on WWE TV has generated a mixed response from the fans in recent times.

The two-time Universal Champion still has a major presence in the wrestling business, and fans will be watching the Royal Rumble to find out whether he can win the WWE title for the first time in his career.