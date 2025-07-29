CM Punk shocks Gunther with one simple move on WWE RAW before SummerSlam 2025

CM Punk and Gunther went face-to-face for one last promo battle ahead of their World Heavyweight Championship match at SummerSlam 2025. Punk silenced his opponent and left him shocked.There was no physicality between the two rivals ahead of their big title match at SummerSlam 2025. It's going to be a dream bout, but the promo on RAW was pure psychology throughout.CM Punk told Gunther that he didn't want to win the World Title; he needed it as much as he needed air in his lungs. He cut a scathing promo on Gunther, letting him know that they are on different levels altogether. On top of that, he didn't give Gunther a chance to respond as he put his hand over his mic and silenced and shocked him.As CM Punk made a dramatic exit from the ring by flipping over the ropes, the World Heavyweight Champion was clearly furious at being outdone on the mic. However, it shouldn't be a surprising outcome as Punk has quite literally made a career out of doing exactly this.However, when the bell rings at SummerSlam Night One in what we can only presume is the main event, things will be different.The Best in the World looks to win his first World Title in WWE in well over a decade.