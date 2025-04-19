CM Punk slowly moves away from the stage after Stone Cold opens a beer; Pat McAfee immediately reacts

CM Punk was in a bit of an awkward position in the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony when Stone Cold Steve Austin opened a beer in front of him. Pat McAfee, who was also having a beer, immediately reacted.
CM Punk was out to induct Bret Hart and Stone Cold Steve Austin into the first-ever 'Immortal Moments' wing of the WWE Hall of Fame. This made Bret Hart the first and only three-time Hall of Famer. As the speech from Hart and Austin came to a close, the Texas Rattlesnake demanded that Pat McAfee come out with beers.
He gave Bret Hart a "symbolic" beer (as he only took one sip), but shared a beer with Pat McAfee. CM Punk, seeing the alcohol being opened and consumed, started to move back in awkwardness as he is straight edge. Pat McAfee instantly realized what was going on and seemingly gave Punk a small apology. The Best in the World moved back awkwardly till he was by the titantron.
It was a bit of a moment that was unintentionally created at the Hall of Fame. Stone Cold Steve Austin didn't seem to be in tune with what was going on as he was having his celebratory beers with McAfee and Hart.
Either way, it was a fantastic speech by Austin, as well as Bret Hart, who surprisingly only got a few minutes to speak.
It's going to be interesting to see which match goes in next year in 2026.