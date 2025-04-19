CM Punk slowly moves away from the stage after Stone Cold opens a beer; Pat McAfee immediately reacts

CM Punk was in a bit of an awkward position in the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony when Stone Cold Steve Austin opened a beer in front of him. Pat McAfee, who was also having a beer, immediately reacted.

Ad

CM Punk was out to induct Bret Hart and Stone Cold Steve Austin into the first-ever 'Immortal Moments' wing of the WWE Hall of Fame. This made Bret Hart the first and only three-time Hall of Famer. As the speech from Hart and Austin came to a close, the Texas Rattlesnake demanded that Pat McAfee come out with beers.

He gave Bret Hart a "symbolic" beer (as he only took one sip), but shared a beer with Pat McAfee. CM Punk, seeing the alcohol being opened and consumed, started to move back in awkwardness as he is straight edge. Pat McAfee instantly realized what was going on and seemingly gave Punk a small apology. The Best in the World moved back awkwardly till he was by the titantron.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

It was a bit of a moment that was unintentionally created at the Hall of Fame. Stone Cold Steve Austin didn't seem to be in tune with what was going on as he was having his celebratory beers with McAfee and Hart.

Either way, it was a fantastic speech by Austin, as well as Bret Hart, who surprisingly only got a few minutes to speak.

Expand Tweet

It's going to be interesting to see which match goes in next year in 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More