CM Punk subject to scathing shots by Dominik Mysterio during non-WWE appearance [VIDEO]

Several WWE Superstars, including CM Punk and Dominik Mysterio, were in attendance at the 2025 Netflix Tudum event in Los Angeles on Saturday. Mysterio couldn't help but take shots at Punk despite the public setting of the event.

With RAW's move to Netflix back in January, WWE has become a part of several events organized by the streaming service giant. Punk and Mysterio were joined by Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and The New Day at Netflix Tudum inside the Kia Center.

When all the superstars were on stage, "Dirty" Dom bragged about his Intercontinental Championship directly to The Second City Saint's face. He even had his arms around Morgan despite the tension surrounding the Judgment Day following the introduction of Roxanne Perez to the group as an ally.

Here's the video of Dominik Mysterio casually showing off the title to CM Punk:

CM Punk and Dominik Mysterio have a long history, dating back to when the Intercontinental Champion was still a kid. Punk was feuding with Rey Mysterio, whose family got involved in an in-ring segment.

Fast forward to 2023, Dominik was Punk's first opponent since returning to WWE at a live event. They have also taken a lot of shots at each other on social media and in interviews.

CM Punk looking to qualify for Money in the Bank this Monday on WWE RAW

As announced on Friday, CM Punk will be taking on AJ Styles and El Grande Americano in a Triple Threat qualifying match for the men's Money in the Bank ladder match. Punk and Styles will be in the same ring for the first time since 2004.

The winner of the match will earn the final spot in the MITB ladder match, joining Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, Seth Rollins, Penta, and Andrade. It will be interesting to see if Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed will try to prevent The Second City Saint from qualifying.

Punk knows a thing or two about MITB ladder matches. He's a two-time winner, taking home the MITB briefcase in back-to-back years in 2008 and 2009. He successfully cashed it on Edge and Jeff Hardy, respectively.

