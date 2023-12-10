CM Punk subtly trolls Shawn Michaels in the most hilarious way at NXT: Deadline

CM Punk made a big appearance at NXT: Deadline after posting on Instagram that he was in Bridgeport - the event's location. Not only did he open the show and stand alongside Shawn Michaels, but he also trolled NXT's main man.

As you may know, Shawn Michaels is the head of all things in NXT and has been for a while - mainly taking over after Triple H's medical episode a few years ago. Once The Game took over as the head of creative on the main roster, Shawn Michaels officially became the main figure on the brand - and by all accounts, has done a phenomenal job at it.

CM Punk entered wearing a pink hoodie, which isn't surprising in itself. However, it was pointed out to him and revealed that Punk was wearing a Bret Hart hoodie. As you know, Bret Hart was Shawn Michaels' biggest rival by far at the peak of his career in the 1990s.

It was all good, however, as the two men wound up embracing, and it was just one of those surreal moments to see them both in a ring together in NXT, of all places.

For Punk, this was all about healing, and that's exactly what happened, apart from him teasing signing with NXT.

