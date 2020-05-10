CM Punk takes a shot at WWE Chairman Vince McMahon following UFC 249

Punk and Vince McMahon

UFC Bantamweight Champion Henry Cejudo defeated Dominick Cruz at tonight's UFC 249 event to retain his title belt. Soon after the fight, former WWE Champion CM Punk took to Twitter and took a shot at WWE Chairman Vince McMahon in the process.

Punk joked that Cejudo will make an appearance on the post-MITB episode of WWE RAW. He further stated that Vince McMahon will give him a hood and dub him as the "Corona Kid". Check out the tweet below:

.@HenryCejudo going to be on RAW Monday. @VinceMcMahon gonna put him under a hood and call him the Corona Kid. @ufc #UFC249 — player/coach (@CMPunk) May 10, 2020

Cejudo made news tonight following his Championship victory over Cruz. The Bantamweight Champion won the match via a second-round TKO. He left the fans stunned after his victory, by announcing his retirement.

Punk has taken jibes at Vince McMahon and WWE in the past

As for Punk, he hasn't been one to ever shy away from taking jibes at the company he left six years ago. Punk left WWE in bad terms and hasn't wrestled a match ever since. Last year, many fans speculated that Punk would make his way to All Elite Wrestling, but nothing of that sort happened.

Punk made a surprise appearance on the November 12 edition of WWE Backstage, and it was soon announced that he had been hired for the FS1 show as an analyst and special contributor. Ever since then, he has been pretty vocal about WWE's weekly product, though there have been a bunch of storylines that he liked.