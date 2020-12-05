CM Punk takes a big shot at NXT Superstars, reveals why they should feel embarrassed 

Pat McAfee has been a revelation in his newfound role as the leader and mouthpiece of The Kings of NXT faction.

The former NFL Punter has garnered praise from all quarters of the pro wrestling fraternity for his refreshing promo work and impeccable ability to be a genuinely hated heel.

McAfee has also managed to impress CM Punk. The former WWE Champion praised McAfee's work while also taking a shot at the entire NXT roster. In fact, CM Punk's tweet implied that McAfee might be delivering the best promos in all of WWE, and not just NXT.

Punk said that while it has a lot to do with the circumstances, 'everyone else on the shows' should feel embarrassed that Pat McAfee is the best promo.

Here's what CM Punk noted in his tweet:

A lot of it has to do with circumstance, but everyone else on the show(s) should feel embarrassment, and subsequently USE said feeling to better themselves, at the fact that @PatMcAfeeShow is a better promo than everyone on the show(s).

CM Punk was also asked about his thoughts on if Pat McAfee should commit his attention to being a full-time pro wrestling performer. Punk responded:

There's zero reason for him to fully commit to wrestling. He's already the best thing on this show not named @RheaRipley_WWE

It seems like Rhea Ripley has also done all the right things to make a great impression on CM Punk.

A fan noted that one of the possible reasons McAfee stands out from the rest of the roster is that he isn't conditioned to cut promos like the other developmental talent.

Punk agreed and reiterated his comment regarding the current circumstances.

Correct. Like I said...circumstances. — player/coach (@CMPunk) December 4, 2020

Pat McAfee's future in NXT

Pat McAfee has wrestled one match, which happened at NXT TakeOver: XXX against Adam Cole.

As noted earlier, McAfee has done a commendable job of leading The Kings of NXT stable, which features Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan, and Danny Burch. McAfee is undoubtedly a natural on the microphone, and his background as a radio host is also paying dividends. McAfee's smash-mouth persona is also tailor-made for a classic pro wrestling heel. It all adds up perfectly, and McAfee is also certainly not disappointing on his end.

The Kings of NXT will take on The Undisputed Era at the upcoming NXT TakeOver: WarGames event this Sunday, and it would be interesting to see McAfee's development as an in-ring competitor.