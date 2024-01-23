CM Punk takes a brutal shot at Cody Rhodes' legacy on RAW; casts doubt on future Roman Reigns feud

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes started as a friendly interaction but escalated in minutes. The RAW before Royal Rumble 2024 has undoubtedly been the best episode of WWE television across the three brands, but it shouldn't come as a surprise, given all the matches and segments announced.

CM Punk began to talk about Cody Rhodes' father, Dusty, and how the American Dream told him about his young son debuting in 2007. He told Punk to keep an eye out on a young Cody, and Punk admitted that he didn't think he was the right guy to do it at the time.

Punk spoke about how Cody was born into the wrestling business and his entry was due to nepotism while Punk was from a blue-collar family - making him more of an American Dream than even Cody Rhodes - a brutal shot to take:.

Cody, for his part, responded quickly and addressed the famous pipebomb of 2011 before criticizing Punk for packing his bags and walking away, not really caring who he passed the torch to.

Cody said that it was indirectly taken by him and that what Punk spoke about in the Pipebomb was all talk, and Cody went on to do all of what was said in the Pipebomb, making him more CM Punk than Punk himself.

Knowing that only one of them can win the Royal Rumble, Punk cast doubts on Cody's future match against Roman Reigns by vowing to win the Rumble.

