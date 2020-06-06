CM Punk takes a dig at AJ Styles for 'silence' over racial inequality

CM Punk is known for not holding back from sharing his honest opinion.

He had a straight forward reply for a fan who brought up AJ Styles' silence.

CM Punk does not appreciate AJ Styles being silent at such a critical time

Over the last few days, former WWE Superstar CM Punk has been vocal about the racial injustice in the United States of America in support of the ongoing protest against racial inequality and police brutality. In the process, he recently took a subtle dig at WWE Superstar AJ Styles and others who chose to remain silent during the worldwide outrage over the brutal murder of George Floyd by a cop in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

At first, CM Punk tweeted that it is unfortunate and disappointing for those who look up to the Superstars and relatives who are refusing to acknowledge the social injustice. Here's what his tweet read,

“Lotta people snitching on themselves. When people tell you who they are, believe it. Might be unfortunate and disappointing if you’re a fan of that person, or if it’s your grandmother, but fuck ’em. Good bye! (I yield my time, f*ck you)”

Soon after that, a fan replied saying that it was tough to see AJ Styles promote his stream but remain silent over the protests. He further went on to reveal that he unfollowed the WWE Superstar because of the same.

"Right!?! Silence speaks volumes. Seeing AJ Styles promote streams and shit but couldn’t be bothered to post anything made it clear how he feels. That was a tough unfollow...:"

CM Punk was quick to acknowledge this tweet, and even without mentioning AJ Styles by his name, the WWE Backstage panellist stated that it had been a common behaviour for years. His tweet read,

"Well. Come on. That one has been obvious for years."

AJ Styles and his current run in WWE

Despite being a RAW Superstar AJ Styles is competing on SmackDown for the United States Championship as a part of the brand invitation. It could be the chance for the WWE creative to bring AJ Styles to the Blue brand as it is widely dubbed as the house that he built.

However, AJ Styles has recently faced a lot of criticism for not speaking up during the ongoing political tension as many believe that he could use his platform to bring more attention to one of the most important issues in the world right now.