CM Punk takes a dig at WWE's Four Horsewomen 

Punk and The Four Horsewomen

WWE Backstage analyst and special contributor CM Punk recently took to Twitter and responded to a tweet made by the official handle of WWE on FOX. The original tweet looked back at one of the segments from last week's SmackDown, featuring Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Charlotte Flair. The tweet mentioned that 3 of the Four Horsewomen were in the ring at the same time on the blue show.

CM Punk seems to be a big fan of Rousey and company

The tweet garnered a response from Punk, who tagged Ronda Rousey, Marina Shafir, Jessamyn Duke, and Shayna Baszler, and seemed to be hinting that the real Four Horsewomen aren't Flair, Sasha, Bayley, and Becky Lynch, but the quartet he tagged in his tweet. He went on to praise Baszler shortly after, dubbing her as the inventor of Women's MMA. Check out the tweet below:

An 8-Woman feud between these two groups is something that fans have been clamoring to see for a long time now. These women have feuded on social media in the past, and WWE teased a future rivalry involving the 8 Superstars as well, but nothing came of it. A feud to determine the real Four Horsewomen would have been money, but it seems like this will remain a pipe dream. Becky Lynch is set to be out of action for months on end, due to her pregnancy, while Rousey hasn't stepped foot in a WWE ring since last April. Only time will tell if the stars align for a possible feud somewhere down the line.