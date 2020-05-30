CM Punk takes a hilarious dig at WWE SmackDown segment

The Best in the World!

Friday Night SmackDown was a great show this week with a lot of action and interesting segments. While everyone was excited to see the two semifinal matches of the Intercontinental Championship tournament, the show started unexpectedly with a DUI accident.

WWE Superstar Elias was found injured at the spot and after some searching around, Jeff Hardy was found nearby - apparently smelling of alcohol. The Charismatic Enigma was then arrested and taken by the cops for investigation, while Elias was taken to a local medical facility. Hence, both the scheduled semifinal matches were scrapped.

Responding to WWE on FOX's tweet with the video of the aforementioned incident, former WWE Superstar CM Punk took a hilarious dig at the segment.

LOLOLOL AT THE COP SNIFFING THE FULL BEER BOTTLE THAT DIDNT GET SPILLED THEN SAYING “JEFF HARDY” LIKE HES CALLING BINGO NUMBERS. IM DYYYYYYYING — player/coach (@CMPunk) May 30, 2020

CM Punk in WWE currently

CM Punk infamously left the company in 2014 after various disputes and disagreements. After years of fan speculations, the Straight Edge Superstar finally made his return to the company last year - albeit as an analyst and special contributor on WWE Backstage.

CM Punk has been giving his honest opinions on various storylines and segments on the show which is hosted by Renee Young. Punk is set to return to WWE Backstage next week and it'll be interesting to listen to what more he has to say on this segment.

As for the car accident segment on SmackDown tonight, it is worth noting that Jeff Hardy has previously suffered from alcohol issues in real life and was in rehab until very recently. The intention of WWE to go ahead with the above angle was a little unexpected.

SmackDown went ahead with the show and a Battle Royal was announced with the winner set to take on Daniel Bryan, while AJ Styles took a bye to the finals. Sheamus ended up winning the Battle Royal and faced Bryan in the main event. During the ending moments of the match, Jeff Hardy returned and cost Sheamus the match - hinting at the fact that it was probably the Celtic Warrior who framed Hardy in the earlier accident.

Stay tuned for further updates on the situation!