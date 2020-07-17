Former WWE Superstar CM Punk recently took to Twitter and responded to a throwback video from his time as the leader of the Straight Edge Society. The clip highlighted an instance from WWE SmackDown which saw Big Show making quick work of Punk's lackeys and then climbing the ladder to get hold of him. Big Show then forcefully removed CM Punk's mask, revealing his bald head in front of the live audience and the ones watching at home.

Big Show had a wide smile on his face while doing so, while Punk helplessly screamed over what had just happened. Punk reacted to this tweet by amusingly stating that the giant was "very upset" that he looked like him. Check out the tweet below:

Was very upset I looked like him. https://t.co/TVKjEx1rpL — player/coach (@CMPunk) July 17, 2020

CM Punk and his lackeys ended up losing the feud to Big Show

Punk and his faction's rivalry with Big Show kicked off soon after the former's feud with Rey Mysterio came to an end. Punk had lost a match to Rey Mysterio at Over The Limit and had to shave his head as per the stipulation. At WWE Fatal 4-Way, the World Heavyweight title was on the line in a four-way starring Punk, Mysterio, Jack Swagger, and Big Show. Punk failed to win the belt and Mysterio left the arena with the title on his shoulder.

CM Punk, Joey Mercury, and Luke Gallows lost a 3-on-1 Handicap match to Big Show at SummerSlam 2010, and Punk went on to lose a singles match to Big Show at the Night of Champions PPV.

Punk's Straight Edge Society soon disbanded when Serena was let go by WWE, and Joey Mercury suffered an injury. Punk went on to become the leader of the new Nexus and engaged in a feud with Randy Orton on the road to WrestleMania 27.