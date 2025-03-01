CM Punk takes humiliating shot at WWE star who eliminated him at the 2025 Royal Rumble

CM Punk will be competing in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match this weekend. Ahead of the huge clash, he took a shot at another WWE Superstar who will also be participating in the six-man bout.

Ever since CM Punk returned to WWE, he has been vocal about wanting to main event WrestleMania. However, his dream was crushed last year due to an injury. Hence, this year, he was determined to win the Royal Rumble and punch his ticket to WrestleMania 41. However, he was eliminated by Logan Paul during the 30-man bout. The Straight Edge Superstar redeemed himself and qualified for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match and hence still has a chance to main event this year's Show of Shows.

Tonight, WWE held a Kickoff show for Elimination Chamber PLE. During the event, Michael Cole interviewed the 46-year-old about his opponents. When it came to Logan Paul, Cole noted that the social media megastar had eliminated The Second City Saint from the 'Rumble. Punk responded by taking a humiliating shot at his opponent as seen below:

"He threw me over and listen the sun shines on a dog's a** every once in a while doesn't it?"

You can check out the Kickoff show below:

It will be interesting to see if CM Punk can punch his ticket to WrestleMania 41 this weekend, but first he has to overcome some massive names at the upcoming PLE.

