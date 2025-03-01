CM Punk takes humiliating shot at WWE star who eliminated him at the 2025 Royal Rumble

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Mar 01, 2025 00:40 GMT
CM Punk
CM Punk is a former WWE Champion [Image source: WWE.com]

CM Punk will be competing in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match this weekend. Ahead of the huge clash, he took a shot at another WWE Superstar who will also be participating in the six-man bout.

Ad

Ever since CM Punk returned to WWE, he has been vocal about wanting to main event WrestleMania. However, his dream was crushed last year due to an injury. Hence, this year, he was determined to win the Royal Rumble and punch his ticket to WrestleMania 41. However, he was eliminated by Logan Paul during the 30-man bout. The Straight Edge Superstar redeemed himself and qualified for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match and hence still has a chance to main event this year's Show of Shows.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Tonight, WWE held a Kickoff show for Elimination Chamber PLE. During the event, Michael Cole interviewed the 46-year-old about his opponents. When it came to Logan Paul, Cole noted that the social media megastar had eliminated The Second City Saint from the 'Rumble. Punk responded by taking a humiliating shot at his opponent as seen below:

"He threw me over and listen the sun shines on a dog's a** every once in a while doesn't it?"
Ad

You can check out the Kickoff show below:

youtube-cover

It will be interesting to see if CM Punk can punch his ticket to WrestleMania 41 this weekend, but first he has to overcome some massive names at the upcoming PLE.

Quick Links

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी