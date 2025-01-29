CM Punk takes a shot at Roman Reigns and 5-time WWE World Champion ahead of Royal Rumble

Royal Rumble is just a few days away, and it will be the first major pitstop on the Road to WrestleMania 41. The most anticipated match on the show's card is obviously the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble. Top names like John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth "Freakin" Rollins will try to win the contest and earn a spot in the main event of 'Mania.

CM Punk and other prominent superstars recently watched the 2024 Men's Rumble and shared their reactions as part of a video on WWE's YouTube channel. Punk talked about his triceps injury, eliminating Drew McIntyre, his interaction with Cody Rhodes, and many other moments from the bout.

The Second City Saint also took some jabs at Roman Reigns and five-time WWE World Champion Seth Rollins in the video. While viewing a shot of Reigns and Rollins in the audience, Punk said:

"Oh, look at that, in the cheap seats where he belongs, both of them, Reigns and Seth. Fanboying for Punk and Cody, or maybe they are Gunther fans. I don't know." [49:42 - 49:53]

Check out the full video below.

Punk teamed up with Roman Reigns at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. Earlier this month, he faced Rollins on RAW's Netflix premiere. The three stars will now cross paths in the Men's Royal Rumble match on Saturday.

CM Punk on his triceps injury

CM Punk was the runner-up in last year's Men's Rumble match. However, being eliminated by Cody Rhodes wasn't the worst part of the bout for him. Punk tore his tricep from the impact of Drew McIntyre's Future Shock DDT. While looking back at the final moments of last year's Rumble, The Second City Saint said:

"So what I'm dealing with now in my head is that I'm thinking like even if I win this, I'm not sure it's gonna matter because I feel like I'm gonna need a surgery anyway, so it's kind of deflating. I'm still gonna do everything I can to win but, you know, I'm trying to manage my emotions and my expectations." [50:12 - 50:35]

After being injured in last year's Rumble, The Voice of the Voiceless hopes to emerge victorious on February 1. Punk wants to earn his spot in the main event of WrestleMania. However, John Cena, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Drew McIntyre, and many others will be standing in his way.

