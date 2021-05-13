CM Punk takes a shot at Vince McMahon while responding to current RAW Superstar's tweet

Former WWE Champion CM Punk took a dig at Vince McMahon while responding to Charlotte Flair's recent social media post.

The Queen was recently in commentary during Asuka's match with Rhea Ripley on this week's edition of RAW.

The three superstars are currently scheduled to collide at the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view this Sunday for the RAW Women's Championship in a triple threat match.

Charlotte Flair shared a photo of herself at the commentary desk from this week's RAW on her Twitter account. She also put in the message 'Caption this' for the picture as well.

CM Punk, who has some experience on the commentary table during his time in WWE, replied to the post with what Vince McMahon told him in his ear.

“GODDAMNIT PAL WATCH THE MONITORS AND STOP SAYING WRESTLING PAL,” said CM Punk in response to Charlotte's tweet.

“GODDAMNIT PAL WATCH THE MONITORS AND STOP SAYING WRESTLING PAL” — player/coach (@CMPunk) May 13, 2021

CM Punk also revealed that he was told not to say the word "wrestling" while doing commentary, which used to be part of a long list of banned words in WWE.

CM Punk was a major star in WWE

CM Punk as WWE Champion

CM Punk was one of the biggest WWE stars of the 21st century. The Straight Edge Superstar had a record 434-day title reign with the WWE Championship.

His match with John Cena at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view in 2011 was awarded five stars and it remains one of the greatest moments in WWE history. CM Punk also had notable feuds with superstars such as Jeff Hardy, The Undertaker, and The Rock.

He was there when time stood still @CMPunk pic.twitter.com/UFWYsVrtxW — Dino Ciccarelli (@DinoCiccarelli_) January 22, 2021

Despite being away from wrestling for quite some time now, many members of the WWE Universe are still hopeful that CM Punk will return to the company one day.

Do you think CM Punk will return to WWE in the near future? Let us know in the comments section!