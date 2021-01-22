CM Punk teases an entry into the 2021 Royal Rumble match

The 2021 WWE Royal Rumble event is on the horizon, and former World Champion CM Punk recently teased that he could show up in the 30-man match.

CM Punk left WWE in 2014 and hasn't made an appearance for the company ever since. His last match was at that year's Royal Rumble, where he got eliminated by Kane. Punk went on to join the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) but had a forgettable stint there. The closest Punk came to appearing on a WWE show was when he joined FS1's WWE Backstage as an analyst.

During a recent Q&A on Twitter, CM Punk was asked by a fan what his favorite number was between 1 and 30, which is the number of entries in the Royal Rumble match. Punk responded with 13.

The number 13 is a number that is considered to be unlucky by many people. This could be CM Punk's way of saying that there's zero luck of him entering the Royal Rumble match this year.

CM Punk's career in WWE

CM Punk as WWE Champion

CM Punk was a massive star in WWE. He was the longest-reigning WWE Champion of the modern era, and he is remembered for his 5-star classic with John Cena at WWE Money in the Bank in 2011. He also had notable feuds with wrestlers such as Jeff Hardy, Rey Mysterio, and The Undertaker.

Even though CM Punk left WWE over half a decade ago, fans still chanted his name on many occasions, especially when the company held an event in Chicago, Punk's hometown. To this day, many people are still awaiting his return to professional wrestling, and it remains to be seen whether that day will arrive or not.

He was there when time stood still @CMPunk pic.twitter.com/UFWYsVrtxW — Dino Ciccarelli (@DinoCiccarelli_) January 22, 2021

At WWE Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against Kevin Owens while Drew McIntyre will put his WWE Championship on the line against 'The Icon' Golberg. We will also see one male and female Superstar punch their ticket for WrestleMania in the annual 30-person Royal Rumble match.