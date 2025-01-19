  • home icon
  • WWE
  • CM Punk
  • CM Punk teases massive non-WWE name's entry in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match

CM Punk teases massive non-WWE name's entry in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Jan 19, 2025 03:31 GMT
Punk will be entering the match as well (via WWE
Punk will be entering the match as well (via WWE's YouTube)

CM Punk made a massive tease for the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. While talking with Cathy Kelley ahead of tonight's UFC 311 event, Punk hinted current UFC Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad could enter the annual free-for-all this year.

Punk recently announced that he will participate in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. He aims to win the match and then compete in his first-ever WrestleMania main event, a dream he has wanted to fulfill for years.

In an interview with WWE's Cathy Kelley, CM Punk teased UFC's Belal Muhammad entering the Royal Rumble match at this year's namesake PLE. Check out the clip below:

also-read-trending Trending

Punk came very close to winning the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. He was the last man eliminated by eventual winner Cody Rhodes. Things only went downhill for Punk as he suffered an injury during the match. The injury prevented Punk from competing at last year's WrestleMania.

Now that CM Punk is fit and healthy again, he wants to win the Royal Rumble match and punch his ticket to the main event of 'Mania. The match will also feature John Cena, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns, and it won't be an easy task in the least for Punk to survive till the very end.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी