CM Punk teases massive non-WWE name's entry in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match

CM Punk made a massive tease for the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. While talking with Cathy Kelley ahead of tonight's UFC 311 event, Punk hinted current UFC Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad could enter the annual free-for-all this year.

Punk recently announced that he will participate in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. He aims to win the match and then compete in his first-ever WrestleMania main event, a dream he has wanted to fulfill for years.

In an interview with WWE's Cathy Kelley, CM Punk teased UFC's Belal Muhammad entering the Royal Rumble match at this year's namesake PLE. Check out the clip below:

Punk came very close to winning the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. He was the last man eliminated by eventual winner Cody Rhodes. Things only went downhill for Punk as he suffered an injury during the match. The injury prevented Punk from competing at last year's WrestleMania.

Now that CM Punk is fit and healthy again, he wants to win the Royal Rumble match and punch his ticket to the main event of 'Mania. The match will also feature John Cena, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns, and it won't be an easy task in the least for Punk to survive till the very end.

