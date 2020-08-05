The talk of the town among the WWE Universe over the last day has been the introduction of RAW Underground, a new segment on WWE RAW, featuring shoot-style wrestling. Former WWE Superstar CM Punk has given his two cents about the new segment during his recent appearance on FOX Sports' SummerSlam 92 watch along show.

During the show, Punk told former WWE commentator Renee Young to fight Bayley on RAW Underground.

"Renee, I think you should fight Bayley On RAW Underground."

Young responded to Punk by saying that she would fight Bayley, who, she complained, taunts her all the time and calls her out during various interviews to fight her.

Punk said, "This is the end of the world, is what this is, a pandemic, all this stuff going on, it's going to degenerate into just gladiator fights again. Young's complaint was that she did not have any gear for her potential match with Bayley.

Bayley has taunted and challenged Renee Young to a match a few times on social media, ever since she turned heel.

CM Punk on RAW Underground

CM Punk said that he loved RAW Underground on this past week's RAW. When asked who he would want to see in it, he said that he wanted to see the women in it, especially Nia Jax.

I hope everyone enjoyed #RawUnderground...lots of work to do but looking forward to week two. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/PvpUNKtNtG — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) August 4, 2020

RAW Underground was introduced by the returning Shane McMahon on the recent episode of the show, which featured shoot fighting. The segment will continue in the coming weeks of RAW.