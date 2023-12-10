CM Punk tells Shawn Michaels that he's made up with a long-time rival in a night of "healing" at NXT: Deadline

CM Punk and Shawn Michaels stood together in the ring after the former teased appearing when he revealed on Instagram that he was in Bridgeport, Connecticut - the location of NXT: Deadline. He also said that he made up with his long-time rival.

Punk didn't leave WWE with a lot of friends. If anything, he appeared to have bitterness about him at the time, which was completely understandable considering the physical and mental state he was in, combined with the brutal WWE schedule on the road.

However, the last few weeks since Survivor Series have been all about healing, and that's exactly what CM Punk said as he told Shawn Michaels that he made up with long-time rival Triple H.

As you may know, Punk and The Game had issues with each other backstage during the former's first tenure in WWE.

However, as Triple H said himself in the post-Survivor Series press conference, it's only a failure if somebody hasn't changed at all in the last ten years.

As for Shawn Michaels, CM Punk never seemed to have any outright issues with him. He first teamed up with him at Survivor Series 2006, where, at a young age, he was getting chants from the crowd over both Triple H and Shawn Michaels.