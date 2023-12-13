CM Punk or The Rock: Who had the better return to WWE? Wrestling legend weighs in (Exclusive)

WWE often pulls off some amazing comebacks of veterans, with the latest example being CM Punk's return at Survivor Series: WarGames. However, the Rock's return at SmackDown surpassed that of the Second City Saint's, according to Bill Apter.

The Rock's return in September was a well-kept secret, which led to fans being pleasantly shocked when he appeared. This put him in conflict with WWE Superstar Austin Theory, who he promptly took down after a promo segment.

Punk, on the other hand, recently signed with RAW and will be taking on the role of an active wrestler. Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter explained how The Rock's return had more of a shock factor and received a bigger pop due to this reason.

"CM Punk is a lasting return... In terms of shock value, it was The Rock. No one expected it. People felt that CM Punk was going to show up one of these nights," the wrestling legend said. [41:46 onwards]

You can check out the full episode here:

With Punk signing with RAW, what is next for him in the Stamford-based promotion remains to be seen.

