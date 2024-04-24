CM Punk, Triple H, and many others react as WWE crowns new 29-year-old champion

A bunch of top WWE Superstars have reacted to a big title change.

At NXT Spring Breakin' Week One, Trick Williams defeated Ilja Dragunov to become the new NXT Champion. The 12-minute encounter was an instant classic and both men did everything in their power to leave the ring with their heads held high. In the end, though, it was Whoop That Trick who picked up the massive win.

Shortly after, several WWE Superstars and other wrestlers took to social media to react to Williams' win.

You can check out a screengrab of wrestlers congratulating Whoop That Trick below:

Stars react to Trick's win [via X/Twitter and Instagram]

What the future has in store for the newly crowned NXT Champion remains to be seen.

Trick Williams is not ready for WWE's main roster, believes veteran

Former World Heavyweight Champion Booker T recently opened up about Trick Williams' standing on the roster during a conversation with Graham GSM Matthews for WrestleRant. Booker said that he believed Williams was not ready for WWE's main roster.

“By the time he gets to that next level, and I can say this, is Trick Williams ready for the main roster right now? Me personally, I don’t think so,” Booker T said. “But that’s what NXT is for, to get these young guys ready for that next level, just like Carmelo Hayes. For the last two years, he’s been grinding. Give Trick Williams that same amount of time and see how this young man develops. He is truly going to be a generational talent in this business that hasn’t come along in a long time.” [H/T WrestleZone]

Williams is bound to spend quite some time on NXT now that he is the brand's top champion. At 29 years of age, Whoop That Trick still has a long road ahead of him and would certainly do wonders on the main roster if Booker T's words are to be believed.