CM Punk trolls fans on WWE Backstage

This was truly savage!

Ever since becoming an analyst on WWE Backstage, the fans have been wanting CM Punk to return to the ring. Many thought the jibes from Seth Rollins would be enough for him to make a return, but the former WWE Champion distanced himself from all that.

Last week, Renee Young said that CM Punk could be the Mystery Hacker on SmackDown. This started a chain reaction and many started speculating if the Second City Saint was actually the man behind all the cryptic messages.

Well tonight, the former World Champion returned to Backstage trolling the WWE Universe in true CM Punk fashion as he dressed up as the Mystery Hacker. You can see the video below.

When asked Christian what he was actually doing, CM Punk replied by saying he was actually watching WrestleMania 3. The SmackDown Hacker mystery thus continues and it is anyone's guess as to who the person really is at the moment.

Will CM Punk ever return to the ring?

After leaving the company on not so good terms, CM Punk tried a career in UFC and once that came to an end, decided to not make a jump back into the squared circle.

The WWE Universe has been wanting to see one of their favorites return to the ring but he has kept his cards close to his chest and has not hinted at coming back.