CM Punk undergoes minor procedure following WWE RAW

By Robert Lentini
Modified Aug 26, 2025 18:54 GMT
Punk will be competing in a title match this weekend. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Punk will be competing in a title match this weekend. [Image credits: WWE.com]

CM Punk underwent a minor procedure ahead of WWE Clash in Paris 2025. The Second City Saint will be competing in a massive title match at the PLE this Sunday night.

The former AEW star captured the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam earlier this month by defeating Gunther. However, Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract following the match to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Punk will be competing for the title once again at Clash in Paris and took to his Instagram story to reveal that he had undergone acupuncture, and you can check it out in the image below.

Punk reveals minor procedure on Instagram. [Image credit: CM Punk on Instagram]
Punk reveals minor procedure on Instagram. [Image credit: CM Punk on Instagram]

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

Seth Rollins will be defending the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight in a Fatal 4-Way match this weekend at Clash in Paris. LA Knight battled Bron Breakker last night on WWE RAW, but Rollins interfered in the match. Breakker capitalized on The Visionary's distraction and hit Knight with a Spear for the pinfall victory.

Vince Russo comments on how WWE books CM Punk

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently discussed how the promotion booked CM Punk and compared the former champion to Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, Russo noted that Stone Cold used to always win, and that was not the case for Punk. He stated that the 46-year-old was booked like a rebel who comes up short most of the time.

"What I'm looking at now, and maybe the fans have a lot to do with it, because remember, I was there for the [Stone Cold Steve] Austin years. Austin was really a rebel. Here's the difference: Austin won. I see this guy going out there every week and going, 'I'm the rebel,' and the way they're [WWE] writing him, Punk ain't writing the show, but you're a rebel and you're losing all the time? Maybe you shouldn't be the rebel then! Like, obviously it's not working for you. That's what I'm seeing. I've not seen a payoff since he's come back. His gimmick is he's always coming up short," said Russo.
You can check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see if Punk can capture the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris this weekend.

Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Edited by Robert Lentini
