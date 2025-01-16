CM Punk upset with Michael Cole and Pat McAfee after actions on WWE RAW; makes an accusation

CM Punk had reason to be upset with Michael Cole and Pat McAfee after WWE RAW, thanks to what they did. He even made an accusation.

Punk opened RAW this week after defeating Seth Rollins to bring an end to their longtime feud on the show's debut episode on Netflix last week. It was a long time coming, and he seemed more than a little excited to finally be rid of Rollins and ready to move on to the Royal Rumble. Unfortunately for him, things were not so simple.

To Punk's frustration, he was first interrupted by Seth Rollins, and then by Drew McIntyre. When Rollins' music played, he was so distraught that he fell to his knees and asked why it was always someone he didn't like who interrupted him and not Rhea Ripley.

CM Punk then saw that Michael Cole and Pat McAfee were singing along to Seth Rollins' theme, and this got him even more upset. He asked them if they were serious and then accused them of turning on him since they were singing his rival's song. Cole broke down in laughter at being accused.

"Seriously? You're turning on me?" Punk asked.

2025 is shaping up to be a star-studded Royal Rumble, and CM Punk is not the only big name taking part

CM Punk may be a part of the Royal Rumble, but he's far from alone. John Cena will compete in the 30-man match, as will Roman Reigns, making it the first time these two stars have competed in some time.

On top of that, Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre have also declared themselves to be a part of the battle royal.

Now, it remains to be seen if any of them are the winners, but others might not find it easy-going in the show with so many big names taking part.

