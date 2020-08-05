CM Punk wants Big E to dump Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods

Big E kicked off his singles run on the most recent episode of SmackDown as he took on Miz and came out victorious. It was a solid start to what is expected to be a fruitful stint as a singles Superstar for the New Day member.

CM Punk, Booker T and Renee Young were part of a SummerSlam 1992 watch party, and they discussed various topics currently trending in the WWE, and one of them was Big E's singles push.

Booker T explained that Big E needs to ditch the New Day to shine as a solo act.

CM Punk also agreed with Booker T's idea, and he added that Big E needs to dump Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

Booker T chimed in and said that Big E needs to destroy both Kingston and Woods. Renee Young raised a valid point that many fans would not like to see Big E turn on his New Day teammates. CM Punk replied that doing what the people don't want to see is sometimes the best way of going about doing business.

Kofi Kingston is expected to miss six weeks of WWE TV time due to a storyline injury, and we've already previously revealed the real reason behind the former WWE Champion's absence. Woods has been out of action since October 2019 due to an Achilles injury.

Definitely not. No need. Why change what makes Big E great when he’s already over in a big way due to his current character? https://t.co/NcEcQLGuUQ — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) August 5, 2020

It is Big E's time to rise to the occasion and prove his mettle as a singles competitor but would it require the New Day to split?

Will WWE book Big E to turn heel and break up the New Day?

For what it's worth, Tom Colohue had revealed on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Q&A session on Facebook that there has never been any concrete plan to break up the 8-time tag team champions.

"There is no concrete plan to ever break up the New Day. There's always rumors about Bg E turning heel, or this person and or that person turning on the others, including the potential of Kofi turning heel. Now, I have reported previously that there was the intention to have a bit more intensity added to Kofi Kingston leading towards a rematch with Brock Lesnar but it didn't end up happening because Xavier Woods was injured. The storyline was scrapped before it actually started. That would have still not been a break up for New Day. For just the length of time that they have been together, the fact that they are so supportive of each other, nobody could in the New Day wants to see a break up happen. Big E looks like he will get at least six weeks of Single's push potentially longer, and that is something that I am very excited about. I know a lot of other people are as well."