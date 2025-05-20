CM Punk welcomes back 36-year-old star to WWE 

CM Punk brought the house down with his appearance on this week's WWE RAW, with the crowd singing his theme song as he and Sami Zayn confronted Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. However, he wasn't the only one who got the crowd roaring as the returning Kairi Sane also left the South Carolina fans on their feet.

Sane returned to WWE after more than five months on the Monday Night Show. The former member of Damage CTRL participated in a three-way clash against Rhea Ripley and Zoey Stark to find a spot in the Women's MITB Ladder match next month. Though Stark suffered an injury soon after the bout began, which forced her to leave midway, Kairi Sane and Ripley went on to bring the house down.

Despite Sane's herculean efforts, it was The Eradicator who cut her ticket to MITB. Kairi Sane, however, has been winning praise for her performance. CM Punk has now shared a picture with Sane on his Instagram stories and welcomed her back to WWE after she recovered from an arm injury. Check out his story below:

"Welcome back," wrote Punk.

It remains to be seen what the global juggernaut has in store for Sane following her loss. A potential match with fellow Japanese star and reigning Women's World Champion IYO SKY could surely get the wrestling world buzzing.

