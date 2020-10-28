CM Punk. The man who was on the top of WWE for years, but left it all behind and never looked back. Well, that last part is not entirely accurate, as he was on WWE Backstage on Fox discussing and critiquing their shows regularly.

My take on this is that 49,000 viewers on last week’s WWE Backstage on FS1 gave FOX the ability to override any objections WWE may have had to them hiring CM Punk as a co-host or analyst.pic.twitter.com/OoMea7oWP1 — Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein) November 13, 2019

While WWE Backstage is no longer a weekly event, CM Punk has been discussing his wrestling career more openly in recent years, discussing things that went down and what could have been in WWE.

On Twitter, CM Punk was asked about that one wrestler he never got the opportunity to wrestle, and the answer was predictable.

CM Punk wishes he got to wrestle Stone Cold Steve Austin

Snake Man Steve Austin — player/coach (@CMPunk) October 27, 2020

CM Punk has said in the past that a match between the pair almost happened but things didn't come to fruition.

“I think that’s kinda where Steve kind of took a liking to me. Because again if you never ask, the answer is always no, and dude just kind of, would always be backstage sitting around, I guess, I don’t know if he was waiting for somebody to ask, so that’s when I started prodding and being like, let’s work this match, motherf***er, let’s go. And there was a sliver in time where it was gonna happen, and then the next minute, it didn’t.”

CM Punk vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin would have been a dream match that most fans would have looked forward to. Sadly, it will go down in WWE history as another ''what if" moment.