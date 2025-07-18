CM Punk on how WWE is different now compared to 10 years ago

CM Punk has commented on what has changed since his last WWE run more than a decade ago. He and the company didn't part ways on good terms in 2014.

He made a shocking return to the wrestling juggernaut at Survivor Series nearly a decade later, and is currently one of the top stars on RAW. He headlined WrestleMania for the first time in his career this year, as he took on Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a triple threat match on the first night.

During a recent interview with TVInsider, CM Punk stated that unlike his first WWE tenure, he's not fighting for a spot anymore, as he's established as a major name in the company

"I don’t think I’m fighting for real estate anymore where as early in my career I was always fighting for what I thought was the way to do things. I feel like my role is 100 hundred percent more solidified now. It feels weird saying that I’m a living legend, but I’m not sure how else to say it. I’m 46 years old and have been doing this for a very long time. Pardon my French, I’m pretty f**kin’ good at it. I know that now. It’s not me fighting and trying to prove that to people now. It’s me being more like, “We all get it now. We understand each other," said CM Punk.

CM Punk says he loves working with Triple H

The Voice of the Voiceless opened up about his relationship with Triple H. He stated that he loves working with the latter.

"Look, I love working with the guy. It’s amazing. It’s really a treat. I think we’ve only scratched the tip of the iceberg. I’m still kind of pumping the brakes on any kind of office title. I don’t want to be office Punk while I’m active main roster wrestler Punk. Those things do not mix. You can not try to tell somebody else what to do while you are essentially booked in a certain position on the show, in my opinion."

Triple H booked CM Punk to win the gauntlet match on RAW and face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.

