CM Punk and WWE legend suffer a stunning defeat on RAW; Won't be heading to Money in the Bank 2025

CM Punk hasn't lost a lot in WWE since returning, but since Saturday Night's Main Event, he has suffered another devastating loss. He and WWE legend were subjected to a stunning defeat and won't be heading to Money in the Bank 2025.

The main event of RAW on June 2nd saw CM Punk share a ring with AJ Styles for the first time in two decades. The two legends were involved in a Triple Threat match, with El Grande Americano being the third superstar in the bout.

In a stunning upset, CM Punk and AJ Styles were defeated by El Grande Americano. This came as a direct result of interference from Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Sami Zayn and Jey Uso's help wasn't enough.

After the match, Punk was justifiably upset at missing out on Money in the Bank 2025 and started to launch an attack on Breakker and Reed. Seth Rollins swooped in and the trio of Rollins, Breakker and Reed took Punk, Zayn, and Jey Uso out.

It was a chaotic ending to RAW as Jey Uso gets ready for a Tag Team Match against Logan Paul and John Cena.

Things certainly seem all over the place and Punk will be missing a show that he once defined.

