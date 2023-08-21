CM Punk, Zelina Vega, Santino Marella and others react to Rey Mysterio's emotional message to his daughter after "difficult" 2 years

Rey Mysterio sent his daughter, Aalyah Mysterio, an emotional message on Instagram, and multiple WWE, IMPACT, and AEW wrestlers reacted to it, including CM Punk, Zelina Vega, and Santino Marella.

The WWE Hall of Famer has seen his son Dominik Mysterio become one of the top heels in the company, with Aalyah also getting involved at one point in the storyline.

Aalyah though has not been a permanent part of WWE, and has only made a few appearances, busy with her own life and education.

On her 22nd birthday now, Rey Mysterio sent Aalyah a very emotional message, praising her and mentioning how she had kept going despite two very difficult years. Among the several pictures posted, he was not even wearing his mask, breaking his wrestling character.

"Happy 22nd Birthday hermosa @aalyahgutierrez. I thank God for another year of your life filled with blessings, health, happiness and l❤️ve……….. You are a beautiful soul mija & never imagined that my lil girl would turn out to be this unbelievable young woman filled with all these incredible attributes, who always lends her heart and ear to always listen too mom & dad. I understand these past 2yrs have been really difficult but your perseverance and determination to adjust & grow have been intact."

He also added that he was proud of her, and was excited to see her getting ready for the next step in her life.

Several other wrestlers reacted as well, with CM Punk, Titus O'Neil, Santino Marella, and Zelina Vega commenting and wishing her a happy birthday.

The stars all wished the young Mysterio a happy birthday

While it's not certain if Aalyah will ever be a full-time wrestler, the star has already had an impact on the wrestling world with her few appearances in WWE.

Rey Mysterio recently won the United States Championship

Rey Mysterio recently defeated Austin Theory to become the new United States Champion. The title match was without notice as the expected challenger, Santos Escobar, was ambushed and injured by Theory even before the match started.

Rey will now have to defend his title against Theory again after the latter qualified for a title shot after his win over LA Knight.

