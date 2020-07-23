Cody to bring in an "outsider" for TNT Championship defense on AEW Dynamite

Cody is smack dab in the middle of a great series of weekly TNT Championship defenses. The American Nightmare has put the pedal to the metal since winning the title at Double or Nothing.

After knocking off Lance Archer in the finals of the tournament to crown the inaugural champion, Cody has faced some incredibly stiff competition but emerged victorious every time.

Arn Anderson didn't mess up his words when coaching @CodyRhodes mid-match.

Watch Fight for the Fallen NOW on @TNTDrama. #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/1TwvCVo1eu — ALL ELITE WRESTLING (@AEW) July 16, 2020

Jungle Boy, Marq Quen, Ricky Starks, Jake Hager, and most recently Sonny Kiss have all taken Cody to the limit. However, they've been unable to dethrone the Son of a Son of a Plumber.

There's been a lot of speculation as to who would be challenging the champ next, with a ton of fan support shown for some well-beloved indie talent. Earlier today, Cody revealed that tonight's challenger on AEW Dynamite would, in fact, be someone that's not a part of the locker room at the moment.

Cody will defend his title on AEW Dynamite tonight

Tonight won't be the first time that Cody Rhodes has put his championship on the line against an unfamiliar face on AEW Dynamite. Prior to his shot at Cody, Ricky Starks had not been seen in AEW.

It looks like tonight's AEW Dynamite will be another opportunity for an outsider to step up to the plate, as Cody revealed in an interview with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso.

"I don't think Wednesday's opponent comes from our locker room. That's a big goal for us, spontaneity from our locker room and from outside it, too."

There have been a lot of names tossed around on social media as who could be facing the TNT Champion tonight. Chris Hero and WARHORSE are two of the leading candidates if you ask anyone on Twitter.

