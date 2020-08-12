Cody confirms 'finished' TNT Title to debut on AEW Dynamite

AEW EVP and current TNT Champion Cody has revealed that the finished version of the TNT Championship will make its debut this week on AEW Dynamite.

During a sit down interview with AEW announcer Tony Schiavone on YouTube, Cody revealed that it will be difficult to part with the unfinished version of the TNT Championship, but The American Nightmare is looking forward to finally revealing the finished version of the gold:

"That's a softball, right across the plate. You will see it tomorrow night on Dynamite. The finished...'Little Ruth' here [unfinished TNT Championship], will be replaced. What a wonderful run, in a short span of time, throughout the pandemic and these shows we've been putting on. It'll be very difficult to get this one [unfinished TNT Championship] away from me because this one is was the one that was handed to me. It's the belt that goes along with the open challenge, this idea and these matches that i've had with people pushing me to my own limits, people like Sonny Kiss for example. But, I am excited to see it and the world knew something was off a bit [at Double or Nothing], so i'm excited to see it and i'm glad it will be on Dynamite."

AEW TNT Championship

The AEW TNT Championship was announced by All Elite Wrestling in March of 2020. Named after the network in which AEW Dynamite is broadcast on, it is AEW's attempt at an updated version of the traditional television championship seen in many other promotions.

After competing in an eight-man tournament throughout various episodes of AEW Dynamite, Cody defeated Lance Archer at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in May to become the inaugural AEW TNT Champion.

Unfortunately, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it was revealed by Tony Schiavone at Double or Nothing that the production of the TNT Championship belt design has been delayed. Therefore the TNT Championship was revealed with silver plating as opposed to gold plating.

Absolutely the biggest match I’ve had throughout this open challenge.



I’m ready. The rib is fine.



Let’s dance. pic.twitter.com/gwhIMrPKjG — Cody (@CodyRhodes) August 8, 2020

This week on AEW Dynamite, Cody continues his weekly defences of the TNT Championship against competitors inside and outside of AEW as Scorpio Sky of SCU looks to dethrone The American Nightmare.

