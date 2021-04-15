"Cody knows my number"- Former WWE Superstar interested in AEW move [Exclusive]

Former WWE Superstar Sin Cara has revealed that he is interested in working for All Elite Wrestling.

Sin Cara, aka Cinta De Oro, recently spoke with SK Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta and opened up on various topics. He was asked about possible interest in making his way to AEW.

The former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion stated that Cody has his number and he would be interested in working for the promotion.

Check out his full comments below:

"We haven't had any contact with AEW. I think they're doing amazing things. They are doing the things that a lot of guys who never had the opportunity to do in other companies. Now they're building their brand and it's awesome. Competition's always good for everybody."

"In my case, I haven't had the opportunity to talk to AEW but I know there are a lot of Latinos over there and I'm excited about that. Maybe in the near future, you never know what the future holds. The only thing I can do is continue the pursuit of my career and being happy and things will fall into place. And I'm excited for the future and if they ever contact me, I'm here. He knows my number, Cody knows my number. Lot of the boys there know my number."

Could Sin Cara join a long list of former WWE Superstars to move to AEW?

What a treat it was to speak to @CintaDeOro for 30 minutes for @SKWrestling_. He showed me his ENORMOUS collection of Lucha masks during the interview.



Special thanks as always to @lawyeredbymike and @luchalibreonlin. pic.twitter.com/bAOEq6rCR8 — Riju Dasgupta (@rdore2000) April 14, 2021

Sin Cara wasn't used to his fullest potential over in WWE, and a move to AEW would be an interesting direction for him at this point in his career.

¡Los mejores años de mi carrera profesional en lucha libre están por venir y creo que lo mejor está por venir!😁

¡Este no es el final, este es el comienzo del próximo capítulo y estoy emocionado por lo que depara el futuro!🙏🏼💫

(Isaías 43: 18-19)#SinCara pic.twitter.com/T97OvVWCnk — CintaDeOro (@CintaDeOro) March 30, 2021

The promotion boasts a bunch of big stars as well as a long list of young guns who are ready to make their name in the business. Sin Cara's addition to the roster would give his fans several interesting matchups.

Would you like to see Sin Cara debut in All Elite Wrestling? What did you think of his WWE run? Share your views in the comment box below!