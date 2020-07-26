Cody recently hosted another of his daily Q&A sessions on Twitter. While interacting with the fans, the reigning AEW TNT Champion was asked who he feels are underrated in the professional wrestling business.

Cody responded to the question by stating that the term "underrated" is for guys in the business who do not get enough credit for their in-ring work. 'The American Nightmare' named AEW's Shawn Spears and former WWE colleague Cesaro.

Here is what Cody tweeted out:

Underrated and underutilized often get misconstrued and bundled together.



So specifically “underrated” - guys who don’t get enough credit for their in-ring game...



Spears and Claudio. https://t.co/O55C62DTcj — Cody (@CodyRhodes) July 26, 2020

Through his AEW tenure so far, Cody has had a few memorable clashes with Shawn Spears FKA Tye Dillinger in WWE. Their initial clash at AEW All Out was one of the most highly-anticipated matches in AEW history. And before the formation of AEW, Cody also shared the ring with Cesaro on several occasions.

Cody will be in action against Warhorse next:

You asked for it, AEW is giving it to you❗️



(but I predict this won’t be long, he doesn’t get outside of 5 minutes with me)



8/7c on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/fLVmTubSv9 — Cody (@CodyRhodes) July 24, 2020

A major portion of the WWE Universe also considers Cesaro as one of the most underrated Superstars today. And many even believe that the newly-crowned SmackDown Tag Team Champion should've been a World Champion in WWE by now.

Cesaro recently captured the SmackDown Tag Titles with Shinsuke Nakamura at the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view and seems to have established his place as a veteran tag team wrestler, having previously won the tag titles with the likes of Tyson Kidd and Sheamus.

What's next for Cody?

Advertisement

Cody is the inaugural TNT Champion and ever since winning the title, the 'American Nightmare' has been defending his strap every week. Cody recently defeated Sonny Kiss to retain the title. For his next title defense, the TNT Champ will put his title on the line against the debuting WARHORSE, in a match that AEW fans have been wanting to see for quite some time now.

It remains to be seen if Cody will continue teasing a potential heel turn, something that he has been doing for a while, to say the least. Regardless, the upcoming match between Cody and WARHORSE promises to be an exciting bout.