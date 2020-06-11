Cody posts a heartfelt message on Dusty Rhodes' death anniversary
- Cody bared his heart in an emotional tweet remembering his father Dusty Rhodes on his fifth death anniversary.
- Cody recently defeated Lance Archer to win the inaugural TNT Championship.
To say that professional wrestling is well-capable of making us cry would be an understatement. Whether it's Edge making a miraculous in-ring return after 11 years or Cody asking his brother Dustin Rhodes to become his tag team partner after fighting for years, professional wrestling can get you emotional pretty easily.
And the same thing happened today when the current TNT Champion Cody took to Twitter to dedicate an emotional note to his father, the late Dusty Rhodes. The AEW Executive Vice President stated that he hates that the American Dream can't witness all the great things his son and the rest of the AEW roster and personnel are doing.
Cody also mentioned in his tweet that even though he aims to escape his father's shadow, he loves being his son and values it.
Cody - A cornerstone of All Elite Wrestling
Although he can no longer challenge for the AEW World Championship, thanks to MJF, the American Nightmare still remains an integral part of the new Wrestling promotion.
Cody recently defeated Lance Archer to win the inaugural TNT Championship and has done a great job so far in making the newly-introduced title the talk of the town.
Cody is a phenomenal storyteller bell-to-bell and cuts gripping promos consistently. Dusty would have been incredibly proud to see what his younger son has achieved in life.Published 11 Jun 2020, 22:42 IST