Cody promises "fun" announcement before AEW Dynamite

Cody is here to defend the TNT Championship

Cody is excited because the day is Wednesday and that only means one thing. It's the night of AEW Dynamite on TV. AEW airs every Wednesday and competes with WWE's NXT for viewership every week. Cody holds a very prestigious Championsip in the promotion.

Cody's announcement before AEW

Cody cannot keep calm and has made sure that his followers on Twitter are aware of that. In a tweet, Cody has promised a "fun" excitement before AEW Dynamite goes on air.

It’s #AEWDynamite day!



(standby for a fun announcement before the show) — Cody (@CodyRhodes) June 3, 2020

Cody isn't once to mince his words. He is the kind of guy who says what's on his mind. He has had a great run in AEW. He is the current AEW TNT Champion. The American Nightmare is the inaugural TNT Champion, winning the belt at this year's AEW Double Or Nothing that took place in May.

Cody's open challenge for the AEW TNT Championship

Cody is very active on Twitter and tries his best to respond to his fans. Recently, after winning the AEW TNT Championship, a fan asked Cody whether non-AEW stars could challenge for the belt. Cody replied with a tweet saying yes.

Cody's response has stirred fans across the Pro-Wrestling world. Everyone out there is speculating who will come out and challenge Cody for the Title. Many Interbrand fantasies have stormed Twitter and various social media platforms after Cody's reply.

Cody's road to the AEW TNT Championship

Cody was a part of an eight-man tournament. The winner of the tournament would be crowned AEW's first-ever TNT Champion. Cody defeated Shawn Spears and Darby Allin in his road to the final. In the finals, Cody defeated Lance Archer to be crowned the inaugural AEW TNT Champion at Double Or Nothing in May.

Jungle Boy is set to challenge Cody for the Championship bu it will be interesting to see whether a wrestler from AEW or someone out of the promotion steps up sometime soon. Truth be told, it is very exciting to see a Championship belt that is open to wrestlers of various promotions.

AEW Dynamite airs in a few hours and make sure you stay tuned to Sportskeeda to find out what the announcement is.