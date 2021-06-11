Cody reacts to idea of Braun Strowman or Aleister Black as new Dark Order leader

Cody recently reacted to the idea of Braun Strowman or Aleister Black being revealed as the new leader of The Dark Order and praised the duo in the process.

Strowman and Black were two recent WWE releases that took fans by surprise. Braun was Universal Champion a year ago and defeated Goldberg for the belt at WrestleMania 36. Black had recently made his return to WWE TV and was just starting to explore a completely new dimension to his character.

Speculation in regards to Aleister Black and Braun Strowman's future has been running wild ever since their release. A fan took to Twitter to ask Cody to pick one between Braun and Black to be revealed as the new leader of The Dark Order.

Cody replied by stating that both former WWE Superstars are bada**es but Brodie Lee's son Negative One is the leader of the stable. Check out the screengrab of the tweet below:

Cody reacts to the idea of Braun Strowman or Aleister Black being the new leader of The Dark Order

The late Brodie Lee was revealed as the leader of The Dark Order last year and did a pretty good job at it. He squashed Cody for the TNT title and held it for a while before losing it back to him.

🚨🔥NEW MUSIC ALERT🔥🚨

He is "Carrying The Legacy", and now you can grab a FREE STREAM/DOWNLOAD of the Brand New #AEW Theme for the one and only Negative One!! Check it out! #AEWMusic

👉: https://t.co/E9nuBpnd3b pic.twitter.com/xkVbWMEA2n — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 23, 2021

Lee tragically passed away last year and his son Negative One has made several appearances for AEW since then.

Braun Strowman and Aleister Black's release didn't sit well with fans

When Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful first reported on Twitter that a bunch of releases were coming, no one was expecting the likes of Braun Strowman and Aleister Black to be the ones to make the dreaded list. Aleister Black had been absent from WWE TV since October 2020 and many of his fans had lost hope that he would ever be brought back.

Aleister Black revealed his unreleased WWE theme song on his Twitch.



Kinda sad we never got to see his entrance with it. pic.twitter.com/8kqhtG8PfJ — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) June 5, 2021

He did return a short while ago on SmackDown and debuted a new gimmick as well. Black kicked off a feud with fan-favorite Big E but was released before things could move ahead with the rivalry.

