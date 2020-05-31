Cody removes AEW Dark match after independent wrestler's old controversial tweets resurface

Cody

Mere days ago, the lineup for the upcoming edition of AEW Dark was revealed. One of the matches pitted Shawn Spears with an indie wrestler named Clutch Adams. A short while ago, a Twitter user posted a screengrab that shows a bunch of tweets made by Adams, back in 2013. Adams can be seen making racist and homophobic tweets in the screengrab. The user asked Cody if AEW was going to promote a person like Adams, and finished off the tweet by stating that he thought AEW was about inclusivity.

It didn't take long for Cody to respond to the user. The AEW EVP stated in his response that Adams vs Spears has been removed from the AEW Dark card. You can view the full tweet, and Cody's response, HERE. Readers are advised to proceed with caution, as the screenshot of Adams' tweets contains profane language. Check out the tweets in the screenshot below:

Cody's response to the fan

Cody is being praised by fans on Twitter for his swift decision

It should be noted that Adams competed on the 34th edition of AEW Dark, around two weeks ago. Adams lost to QT Marshall in just under 5 minutes. There hasn't been any word yet as to whether Spears would be getting a new opponent, or if he won't be wrestling on the show. Cody's immediate response has been met with a barrage of fans praising him in the replies.