Cody reveals anger at WWE's Michael Hayes for misusing Dusty Rhodes' creation

WWE are bringing back The Great American Bash name, created by Dusty Rhodes, to WWE television this week.

This week's NXT show will be branded The Great American Bash, a PPV name which was used in NWA, WCW and later in WWE. WWE have done so to go up against AEW, whose weekly show will be branded Fyter Fest over the next two weeks. AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes spoke about WWE's decision to use The Great American Bash name, which was created by his father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes.

While speaking to Busted Open Radio, Cody revealed that he was not angry at WWE for using the name, but he was upset at how they made Starrcade - another PPV created by his father - into a house show:

“It’s a unique marketing thing and I’m not really upset about it. I know my sister thought it was strange that it was announced willy-nilly and last minute. In the strangest of ways, I would hope that they do something special with it. I think our show is better. I think our show it will be better in execution, but I hope they do something special with it because I hated what Michael Hayes did with Starrcade. He took a creation of my Dad’s and made it a live event because they weren’t selling any tickets in North Carolina and he wanted to save his job.” (H/T Pro Wrestling Sheet)

Cody and AEW's Fyter Fest

The second Fyter Fest event will take place over the next two weeks on AEW television, and will see several Championship matches take place.

The AEW TNT Championship will be defended by Cody on Day 1 of the show as he faces off against Jake Hager. On Day 2, Jon Moxley will put his AEW World Championship on the line against Brian Cage, while the AEW Women's World Championship will be defended by Hikaru Shida as she faces off against Penelope Ford.