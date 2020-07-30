Cody reveals his dream match for the TNT Championship Open Challenge

At AEW Double or Nothing, Cody became the inaugural AEW TNT Champion when he successfully defeated Lance Archer in the finals of the single-elimination tournament.

Since winning the title, Cody has taken the initiative of defending the belt on a weekly basis and, so far, the Elite member has successfully retained his strap over the likes Jungle Boy, Marq Queen, Ricky Starks, Jake Hager, Sony Kiss, and very recently defeated Eddie Kingston on AEW Dynamite.

During his recent interview with ESPN, Cody was asked if he had a dream match in his mind for the TNT Open Challenge, to which the former 'American Nightmare' responded by stating two different answers.

The first of which was Cody claiming that a dream match from his own world would be to have his arch-rival MJF step up to the plate and challenge for the TNT Title, as Cody is a bit surprised that he still hasn't revisited a rematch against MJF.

"It depends on the type of dream you're having. To be fair to your line of questioning, I'll give you two answers. One is from our world. I'm surprised MJF hasn't knocked on the open challenge door. I'm surprised we haven't revisited that. That's one that I'm legit chomping on the bit, as a performer and competitor, to do again."

Cody further said that the other option is a match between him and his former tag team partner Ethan Page, who is currently working under IMPACT Wrestling and recently lost the IMPACT Tag Team Championships.

"And then off the top of my head, someone from outside our world, there's maybe two guys that I hear a lot about. One is my good friend Ethan Page [of IMPACT Wrestling]. I've kind of watched his glow-up continue. ... He maybe doesn't have the God-given talent, but just absolutely will outwork you and will continue to grow up, glow up and mature, which is the key if you're going to make wrestling your life's work."- Cody added.

Finally, Cody also claimed that he would love to face reigning NWA World Champion, Nick Aldis once again. The pair previously faced each other on two different occasions and Cody, personally, would love to run it back. However, interestingly enough, the TNT Champ also name-dropped fellow Elite stablemate Kenny Omega and said that he would love to face the reigning AEW Tag Team Champion, as well.

"Another guy is [current NWA champion] Nick Aldis. That guy and I, we couldn't be any farther from friends, but there's this natural bit of respect between us because we did do the two NWA matches and they did have a really warm following. The match at All In, that was one of my favorite moments of my life as a wrestler. And we never finished this. We were 1-1. Now that you ask me this, you've opened up a can of worms. I also have split wins with Kenny Omega. That's somebody, too, I could see that stepping up for the open challenge."

What's next for Cody and his TNT Title?

Cody will be defending the TNT Championship this week on AEW Dynamite against the debuting WARHORSE in a match that has been hyped-up to quite an extent and promises to be another exciting affair.