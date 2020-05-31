Cody reveals interesting rule of his AEW TNT Championship open challenge

Cody

All Elite Wrestling EVP Cody recently did one of his Twitter Q&A sessions and answered a bunch of fan questions. Cody confirmed an interesting rule in regard to his TNT title open challenge.

A fan asked Cody whether his TNT Championship open challenge is for non-AEW wrestlers as well, to which he responded with a 'yes'. Check out the tweet below:

Cody became the first-ever AEW TNT Champion, at Double Or Nothing

Cody's response was met with fans storming the replies in droves and speculating on whether they would get to see some Interbrand matches pitting Cody and wrestlers from other promotions. Several small-time indie promotions could benefit from their wrestlers appearing on AEW TV and competing for the TNT title against Cody.

Cody won the belt at AEW Double Or Nothing 2020, in the finals of the TNT Championship tournament. He defeated Lance Archer to bag the title and was handed over the belt by none other than boxing legend, Mike Tyson.

Cody's open challenge for the TNT title is bound to give us a string of interesting bouts in the coming weeks. Many fans are comparing this challenge with that of WWE legend John Cena. The 16-time World Champion gave us a bunch of classic matches with several up and coming stars, back in 2015, when he held the US title. It's interesting to note that Cody was one of the Superstars who lost to Cena in one of his open challenge matches. The AEW EVP was donning the Stardust gimmick at the time.