Cody reveals how he is preparing for WARHORSE; how long he thinks WARHORSE will last

Cody is the inaugural AEW TNT Champion and has been holding the Title since May. As TNT Champion, Cody has made sure to defend the Title against up and comping talent consistently. Many talented wrestlers such as Jungle Boy, Marq Quen, Ricky Starks, Jake Hager, Sonny Kiss, and Eddie Kingston have challenged Cody, but none of them could defeat him. This week, another talented star named WARHORSE will challenge Cody for the TNT Championship.

Cody vs WARHORSE on AEW Dynamite

This week on AEW Dynamite, we will witness Cody go one on one with a budding name in the independent circuit, WARHORSE. A few days back, AEW shocked the Pro-Wrestling world when it announced that WARHORSE would be Cody's next challenger for the TNT Championship.

Since the announcement, social media has been buzzing about the upcoming match. A few hours ago, on his Twitter handle, Cody encouraged fans to ask him anything in a quick Q&A session.

One of his fans asked him how he was preparing for the forthcoming match against WARHORSE.

Feverishly - like always



He’s got a groundswell of support and buzz, that usually comes for good reason. Is he on my level? I don’t think so. But I am not taking him lightly. I want to hold this belt until I retire.



1-time champ. #dothework https://t.co/MfuOiOIeSC — Cody (@CodyRhodes) July 26, 2020

In another Tweet, promoting his match against WARHORSE, Cody said that he doesn't think his opponent will last over five minutes against him in the ring.

8/7c on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/fLVmTubSv9 — Cody (@CodyRhodes) July 24, 2020

The TNT Championship is easily the most defended in AEW. It is the only Title of the promotion that is contested for by wrestlers who aren't officially signed with AEW. Every week, we see a new face taking up Cody's challenge and putting up impressive matches with him on AEW Dynamite.

Since leaving WWE, Cody has made believers out of the people that doubted his capability. He is the co-founder of AEW and has shown the world that he has the creative genius to step up the game of Pro-Wrestling.

Now that AEW has established itself as one of the top brands, it will be interesting to watch more exciting matches on TV every week.