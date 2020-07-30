Cody reveals which recently released WWE Superstars AEW would be interested in signing

All Elite Wrestling's EVP Cody was recently in conversation with ESPN and during the interview, the reigning TNT Champion revealed which recently released WWE Superstars AEW would be interested in signing.

Earlier this year in the month of April, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE released a host of Superstars and several speculations have suggested that many of them could possibly end up in AEW.

While speaking to ESPN, Cody revealed which free agents his promotion would be interested in picking up, as he stated that Rusev and Zack Ryder are definitely the two names who are on a lot of people's radar.

The TNT Champion further said noted down how Rusev and Ryder have literally drawn money, have the high-profile experience, and also pointed out their TV experience.

"I think there are two free agents that are on a lot of people's radar, that being Miro -- formerly Rusev-- and Matt Cardona, who was Zack Ryder. Obviously, those free agents should be on any radar. They have literally drawn money. They have TV experience. They have high-profile experience. They have locker room experience. The pros heavily outweigh the cons."

Cody certainly believes that both Rusev and Zack Ryder are great free agents while not entirely assuring the fact that AEW will sign both these men. However, there could be a possibility that the two former WWE United States Champion eventually make their return to professional wrestling under the AEW banner.

Will Cody bring Rusev and Zack Ryder to AEW?

As of now, nothing has been confirmed regarding Cody possibly signing both Rusev and Zack Ryder to a contract in AEW. However, given the fact that the former WWE Superstar is good friends with Ryder in real life and continues to be a fan of Rusev's work, there is definitely a possibility that the two men could end up in All Elite Wrestling.

As far as Cody is concerned, the TNT Champion will be in action later tonight on Dynamite, as he is set to defend his title against the debuting WARHORSE.