AEW TNT Champion Cody recently spoke to Sports Illustrated. Cody discussed multiple topics including who thinks is the greatest of all time. The former WWE Superstar named Rey Mysterio as the greatest to ever step foot in the ring.

While talking about the recent eye for an eye match Rey Mysterio was a part of, Cody stated that he has great respect for Rey Mysterio and that there is no one greater than him. He further went on to state how he has had some of the most meaningful matches of his career with the master of 619.

“The one thing Chris Jericho and I can agree on is that there is nobody greater than Rey Mysterio”

Cody also praised Superstars such as The Big Show and Randy Orton who helped build his career and were responsible for him carving out his skills.

''There are people I give a lot of credit for helping me build my career, and they’re not always the obvious ones. Dusty and Dustin, of course they were involved, but they’re family. Rey Mysterio, I don’t even know if he remembers, but he changed my whole career. Rey, Randy Orton and Big Show are three people that put a great deal of work into carving out my skills as a wrestler. I didn’t know nearly as much as they did, and I still don’t. They were very important to me.”

What's next for Cody?

Cody has become one of the biggest Superstars in the world of wrestling over the past few years. The current TNT Champion shows fans what a fighting Champion means as he puts his TNT Championship on the line every week on Dynamite.

Cody has a very grueling schedule and when asked how he copes, he stated that for him it is always about giving his best.

“For me, it is all about giving the best content. I hope that’s everyone else’s goal, too. I’m doing everything I can to function at the highest of levels.”

Cody defended the TNT Championship against Eddie Kingston this week on AEW. It will be interesting to see who Cody's opponent is going to be next week on Dynamite.