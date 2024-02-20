Cody Rhodes accuses WWE RAW star of working for Roman Reigns and The Rock

Cody Rhodes didn't have the best time on WWE RAW this week and has now issued an allegation against another star.

Rhodes started the show in a match against Drew McIntyre. He gave it everything and both stars had big matches on the night. McIntyre had made Rhodes' life difficult, attacking him regularly and making it a point to mock him at every turn. He even felt that he was the reason that Cody had ended up challenging Roman Reigns for the title instead of the World Heavyweight Championship on RAW.

The match was supposed to put it all to rest before the Elimination Chamber event, but before any of that could happen, there was interference in the match. Cody Rhodes was about to hit the Cross Rhodes when Jimmy Uso caused a distraction, and in a throwback to the last WrestleMania, Solo Sikoa hit him with Samoan Spike. This allowed McIntyre to get the advantage just as Reigns had and get the win.

Cody Rhodes was understandably furious at McIntyre for taking advantage when he saw what happened. He also called him Drewso on Twitter, mimicking Uso and implying that he was working for The Bloodline.

The Rock and Roman Reigns have joined forces in the faction, so they planned to take out Rhodes on RAW this week.

It remains to be seen if McIntyre was in on it.