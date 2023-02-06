Cody Rhodes admits he committed a major WWE sin prior to winning the Royal Rumble match

Following his monumental Royal Rumble win, Cody Rhodes has revealed he broke a rule that wrestlers do not break ahead of shows, and that is knowing where the hard camera is.

The hard camera is the lead shot of any wrestling broadcast, with the shot effectively being the predominant lens of the audience. Therefore, wrestlers are told to perform with their bodies facing that camera as opposed to having their backs to the audience watching at home.

Speaking to Corey Graves on After The Bell, The American Nightmare stated that he did not know which camera he was supposed to be facing when he got into the ring at the Royal Rumble.

"I did commit what I’d call kind of a cardinal sin in the wrestling game. My dad would be really irked if he knew this. I did not walk the arena earlier in the day. I did not walk the ramp. I did not get in the ring. I was very much held behind doors. Because of that, I will admit I had no clue and I still have not figured it out. I didn’t know where the hard cam was." (H/T SEScoops)

Having won the Royal Rumble match, Cody is now set to face the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in the main event of WrestleMania, with current champ Roman Reigns set to defend his belt a few months prior against Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber.

WWE Hall of Famer believes Cody Rhodes should defeat Roman Reigns

As it stands, the Georgia native is set to face Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, which has led multiple stars to predict the potential winner between the two.

During the latest edition of the Kurt Angle Show, the hall of Famer himself picked Cody Rhodes to defeat Roman on either April 1st or 2nd.

"Without a doubt, I think those matches are going to be really, really good. You know, Cody Rhodes. I'm expecting him to win this thing. I think it's his time and Rhea Ripley, I wouldn't doubt if she won it, too. She's been up and coming. She's been pretty strong lately. So, you never know," said Angle. (H/T Fightful)

Since making his return to the company last year, Cody has made it his mission to win the world title in honor of his late father, The American Dream, Dusty Rhodes.

Will Cody Rhodes leave WrestleMania 39 as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion?

